Quote of the day by Karl Lagerfeld on mothers: 'The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love...'

Inspiring quotes: Our mornings are perfect only when sprinkled with some dose of positive words. It is time to revisit a popular quote by fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld where he talks about mother's love. Meanwhile, Mother's Day this year falls on May 10 ( the second Sunday of May) annually. On that note, let's check out what Karl once said.

"The only love that I really believe in is a mother’s love for her children." ― Karl Lagerfeld

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Meaning of the quote

This quote is associated with legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. He said that he only believes in the mother's love for his children - as it is seen as the purest and unconditional love to ever exist. In fact, the fashion icon has often talked about the significance of maternal love in his past interviews.

This statement highlights the bond of affection between parents and children. The love that a mother has for her child is full of affection, care and familial bond minus any baggage of pre-conditions.

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Why is Mother's Day celebrated?

Mother's Day celebrates the influence of mothers in our lives. It is celebrated on different days in many parts of the world, most commonly in March or May. It complements similar celebrations honoring family members, such as Father's Day, Siblings Day, and Grandparents' Day.

Appreciating and honouring the mothers, in India Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May every year. To express their love, kids and families together present gifts, and spending time with mothers - making them feel special.

Who was Karl Lagerfeld?

Karl Lagerfeld was a famous German fashion designer, photographer, and creative director who began his career in the 1950s, working for several top fashion houses including Balmain, Patou, and Chloé before joining Chanel in 1983. He served as the creative director of Chanel from 1983 until his death on September 10, 2019. He was also creative director of the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi, as well as his own eponymous fashion label. He was 85.

Lagerfeld was recognised for his signature white hair, black sunglasses, fingerless gloves, and high-starched detachable collars.