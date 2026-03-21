Quote of the day by Karl Marx: 'Men make their own history, but they...'

Quote of the day: Karl Marx, the famous German philosopher is known for building Marxism, a theory of historical materialism, and co-authoring The Communist Manifesto (1848) and Das Kapital. His famous theories are on class divide between workers and owners, fall of the society and advocacy of communism. Among many of his notable quotes, today let's try to decode the one where he talks about men scripting history and how!

"Men make their own history, but they do not make it as they please; they do not make it under self-selected circumstances, but under circumstances existing already, given and transmitted from the past. The tradition of all dead generations weighs like a nightmare on the brains of the living. And just as they seem to be occupied with revolutionizing themselves and things, creating something that did not exist before, precisely in such epochs of revolutionary crisis they anxiously conjure up the spirits of the past to their service, borrowing from them names, battle slogans, and costumes in order to present this new scene in world history in time-honored disguise and borrowed language." ― Karl Marx, The Eighteenth Brumaire of Louis Bonaparte

Meaning of the quote

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here, Karl Marx is referring to the fact that all those who create history, do it under special circumstances and not depending upon their own pleasure or fancies. Notably, the past burdens the present and he calls it the 'a nightmare on the brains of the living'.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day from the Bhagavad Gita: 'It is better to live your own destiny imperfectly than to....'

He further explains that in the quest to script new histories and make new beginnings, people look back to their ancestors and take inspiration from them - in the form of battle slogans, names or even costumes.

He wrote this while analysing the 1848 French Revolution, which Marx saw as a repetition of historical events. where the bourgeoisie failed to establish a lasting republic, ultimately leading to the coup of Louis Bonaparte.

Who was Karl Marx?

Karl Marx was a famous German philosopher, social and political theorist. He is credited for the 1848 pamphlet The Communist Manifesto (written with Friedrich Engels), and his three-volume Das Kapital - a critique of classical political economy. Marx wrote his Economic and Philosophic Manuscripts of 1844 and met Engels, who became his closest friend and collaborator.

Marx's famous critiques of history, society held that societies develop through class conflict. In the capitalist mode of production, the conflict between the ruling classes (the bourgeoisie) that control the working classes (the proletariat) that enable these means by selling their labour power for wages.

He predicted that capitalism produced internal tensions and that would lead to its self-destruction and replacement by a new system known as the socialist mode of production.

Marx's ideas have had a great impact on world politics and intellectual thought.