/Quote of the day by Kelly McGonigal, on how to manage stress, 'When you change your mind...'

Quote of the day: Kelly McGonigal, a health psychologist and bestselling author, has inspired millions with her research on stress, resilience, and the science of human behavior. Rather than viewing stress as something harmful to avoid, she encourages people to rethink their relationship with it, showing that the way we perceive stress can significantly influence how our minds and bodies respond.
"When you change your mind about stress, you change your body's response to stress." - Kelly McGonigal
She further explains:
"Your heart might be pounding, you might be breathing faster, maybe breaking out into a sweat. And normally we interpret these physical changes as anxiety or signs that we aren't coping very well with the pressure."
She then adds:
"But what if you view them instead as signs that your body was energised, was preparing you to meet this challenge?"
Kelly McGonigal's insight challenges one of the most common beliefs about stress, that it is always harmful. Instead, she argues that our mindset about stress plays a powerful role in determining how it affects us. By changing the way we interpret our body's natural stress response, we can transform fear into confidence and pressure into preparation.
When people face stressful situations, their bodies react automatically. A faster heartbeat, rapid breathing, and sweaty palms are often seen as signs that something is wrong or that they are unable to cope. McGonigal suggests a different perspective: these physical changes are actually the body's way of providing extra energy and focus to help us meet a challenge.
This shift in thinking can make a meaningful difference. Instead of becoming overwhelmed by stress, people can learn to see it as a signal that they are ready to perform, adapt, and overcome obstacles. Research has shown that viewing stress as helpful rather than harmful can lead to healthier physiological responses and improved performance under pressure.
The message extends beyond high-pressure moments like exams, job interviews, or public speaking. Everyday challenges, from meeting deadlines to navigating personal difficulties, can become more manageable when we stop treating stress as the enemy and start recognising it as a natural response designed to help us succeed.
At its core, the quote reminds us that our thoughts influence our physical experiences. While stress cannot always be avoided, changing our mindset can help us respond with greater resilience, confidence, and composure.
Kelly McGonigal shared this perspective during her widely viewed TED Talk, "How to Make Stress Your Friend," first published in 2013. In the talk, she explains how scientific research suggests that believing stress is helpful can change the body's response to stressful situations and improve overall well-being.
Kelly McGonigal is an American health psychologist, lecturer at Stanford University, and bestselling author known for her work on psychology, stress, willpower, and human resilience. Through her books, research, and TED Talks, she has helped millions of people understand that stress is not always something to fear. Her work encourages individuals to harness stress as a source of strength, motivation, and personal growth rather than viewing it solely as a negative force.
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