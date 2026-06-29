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Quote of the day by Kelly McGonigal, on how to manage stress, 'When you change your mind...'

Health psychologist Kelly McGonigal explains how changing the way we think about stress can help us respond with greater resilience, confidence, and better performance under pressure.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Kelly McGonigal, on how to manage stress, 'When you change your mind...'
Image Credit: (Image: @Kelly McGonigal/Facebook)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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