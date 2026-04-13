Quote of the day by Khalil Gibran: 'Trust in dreams, for in them is…'

Quote of the Day: Khalil Gibran was a Lebanese-American writer, poet, and visual artist, widely regarded as one of the most influential literary figures of the early 20th century. Though often seen as a philosopher, he rejected the label. He is best known for The Prophet (1923), a timeless classic translated into over 100 languages and considered one of the best-selling books of all time.

Quote of the Day

“Trust in dreams, for in them is hidden the gate to eternity.”

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Meaning of the Quote

Gibran’s words suggest that dreams are far more than fleeting thoughts—they are powerful reflections of our inner world. Whether they appear as nighttime visions or life aspirations, dreams reveal our deepest desires, fears, and intuitions. They act as a bridge between reality and imagination, helping us understand our purpose and the larger meaning of life.

The phrase “gate to eternity” symbolizes something infinite—our soul, creativity, or a spiritual dimension beyond the material world. By trusting our dreams, Gibran encourages us to value our inner voice and imagination. In doing so, we may discover truths and possibilities that logic alone cannot offer.

About Khalil Gibran

Born in Bsharri (modern-day Lebanon) in 1883, Gibran moved to the United States with his family at a young age. Despite a difficult childhood marked by poverty and personal loss, his artistic talents were recognized early, shaping his path as a writer and thinker.

Notable Works

The Prophet (1923) – A collection of poetic essays on universal themes like love, freedom, and death

The Madman (1918) – A philosophical exploration of human identity

Broken Wings (1912) – A poignant tale of love and loss

Jesus, the Son of Man (1928) – A unique portrayal of Jesus through multiple perspectives