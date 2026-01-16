Quote Of The Day By Leonardo DiCaprio On Fame: 'I Was 16 Where I Started To Get A Big Head...'

Quote Of The Day: Hollywood icon Leonardo DiCaprio who has a massive fan following globally and is known his incredible body of work has many a times made some interesting statements about life, work and movies.

He once said, "I had a period when I was sixteen where I started to get a big head. I was going through puberty, and I was nominated for an Academy Award. My head got inflated. My friends were the real ones who said, 'You're acting different.' But the truth is that I don't need that, because I don't get out of hand."

Leonardo said this in an interview with Rolling Stone back in 2000.

Meaning Of The Quote

He said this reflecting on getting name and fame, winning an Academy Award nomination (likely for What's Eating Gilbert Grape in 1993. Here, the actor talks about how at times arrogance hits you hard after tasting success early and this often gives birth of a feeling of superiority in some. However, he who navigates through fame and remains grounded, without letting it go to your head - stays the same lovable person he was before success touched him.

The Hollywood icon reflected on handling the pressures of sudden fame during adolescence.

Leonardo DiCaprio's Early Life

Leo is the recipient of numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, a Silver Bear and three Golden Globe Awards. His films as a leading actor have grossed $7 billion worldwide, and he has been placed eight times in annual rankings of the world's highest-paid actors.

He made his acting career in the late 1980s by starting out in TV television commercials. He had a recurring role in the sitcom Parenthood (1990–1991), and had his first major film part as author Tobias Wolff in This Boy's Life (1993). He received critical acclaim and his first Academy Award nomination for playing a developmentally disabled boy in What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993).

However, it with Romeo + Juliet (1996) and Titanic (1997) that he became a global sensation.

He has many successful ventures to his credit including Catch Me If You Can, Gangs of New York; The Aviator (2004), Blood Diamond (2006), The Departed (2006), Inception, Shutter Island (both 2010), Django Unchained (2012), The Great Gatsby (2013) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) among many others.

He was recently seen in One Battle After Another (2025), which is leading the 2026 BAFTA Film longlists with a record of 16 mentions after the first round of voting across 25 categories.