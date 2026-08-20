Quote of the day by Madame Curie: 'We must have perseverance and...'

Inspiring quotes: In this series, let's revisit one of the famous quotes by Madame Curie on having perseverance and confidence in ourselves. She was the first woman of win a Nobel Prize. It is always a great thing to start your day with some encouraging words by great minds. Take a look below:
"We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something." ― Marie Curie
Madame Curie's words focus on deep self-belief and finding unique strength or purpose. It highlights that one must have faith in oneself and believe that we are gifted with something to achieve bigger things. Self-confidence helps you value your own abilities even when the times are tough.
Confidence is primary to achieving our goals.
Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre Curie for their joint researches on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.
The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.
Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize, launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.
During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.
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