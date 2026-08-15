/Quote of the day by Mahatma Gandhi: 'Independence means voluntary restraints and discipline...'

Inspiring Independence Day quotes: As India marks its 80th Independence Day in 2026, celebrating 79 years of freedom, we take this moment to revisit a famous quote by 'father of the nation' - Mahatma Gandhi. He highlights what true freedom means and how it can be achieved. Take a look below:
"Independence means voluntary restraints and discipline, voluntary acceptance of the rule of law." -- Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi here talks about restraint in freedom. He highlights how 'independence' refers to practicing self restrain and discipline. Independence requires self-control, respect for others, and a shared commitment to a just legal framework.
Freedom remains only when people choose to follow the rule of law. Laws protect everyone and keep society fair and safe. Gandhi shares through his quote that rights and duties of a person go hand-in-hand. Being free means respecting the same freedom for all other people.
Mahatma Gandhi has penned several books, including autobiography, The Story of My Experiments with Truth. His other autobiographies included: Satyagraha in South Africa about his struggle there, Hind Swaraj or Indian Home Rule, a political pamphlet, and a paraphrase in Gujarati of John Ruskin's Unto This Last which was an early critique of political economy.
This last essay can be considered his programme on economics. Gandhi also wrote extensively on vegetarianism, diet and health, religion, social reforms, etc.
Gandhi usually wrote in Gujarati, though he also revised the Hindi and English translations of his books. In 1934, Gandhi wrote Songs from Prison while prisoned in Yerawada jail in Maharashtra.
Gandhi's complete works were published by the Indian government under the name The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi in the 1960s.
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