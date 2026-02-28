Quote of the day by Mahatma Gandhi: 'Man often becomes what he...'

Quote of the day: Father of the nation and an exemplary political figure in the country who inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world - Mahatma Gandhi is a revered personality globally. He has made several inspiring quotes, encouraging a common man to feel empowered. Today, let's try to understand one of his famous lines.

“Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible that I may end by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it even if I may not have it at the beginning.”

- Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's inspirational quote means how an individual on most times is a product of his own thoughts. He explained the thought saying that if a man believes in something, he can surely do it and achieve his goal, even if the chances are bleak. However, if your faith is weak and you don't really believe in yourself then maybe you actually will fail.

Therefore, it is important to truly believe in yourself.

Who was Mahatma Gandhi?

He successfully lead the nationalist campaign for India's independence from British rule. He moved to South Africa in 1893 and stayed there for 21 years. In 1915, aged 45, he returned to India and his mass movement against social and political evils began. He led nationwide campaigns for easing poverty, expanding women's rights, building religious and ethnic amity, ending untouchability, and, above all, achieving swaraj or self-rule.

Gandhi challenged the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi March in 1930 and in calling for the British to quit India in 1942. He was imprisoned many times in his lifetime. He also dedicated his life to discovering and pursuing truth, or Satya, and called his movement satyagraha, which means 'appeal to, insistence on, or reliance on the Truth.'

One of his early writings included Hind Swaraj, published in Gujarati in 1909, became 'the intellectual blueprint' for India's independence movement. Some of his works include his autobiography The Story of My Experiments with Truth, His other autobiographies included: Satyagraha in South Africa about his struggle there, Hind Swaraj or Indian Home Rule. He wrote 'Songs from Prison' while he was jailed in Yerawada jail in Maharashtra.

Mahatma Gandhi's complete works were published under the name ' The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi' in the 1960s.