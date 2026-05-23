Quote of the day by Mahatma Gandhi: 'The day the power of love overrules the love of power...'

Inspiring quotes: When the day starts on a fresh note with some positive thoughts, the mind and soul works in sync through out. Today, we shall revisit one of the famous quotes by father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhi, who not only inspired generations but also was played a vital role in India's independence movement and freedom struggle.

"The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace." ― Mahatma Gandhi

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Meaning of the quote

Mahatma Gandhi is an luminary figure in the history of India and a renowned personality globally. Here, through his quote, he is highlighting how individuals in their greed and lust for power supersede every other form of love and that evades world peace.

He simply puts it that there would be peace around if individuals would know the difference between power of love and their personal love or aspiration for power (being at the helm of affairs) and control every action. This refers to human mind's greed to rule and be on the top of their power game.

This desire to control and dominate or be an authority leads to division and war - evading peace.

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Know more about Mahatma Gandhi: Life and times

Leading the nationalist campaign for India's independence from British rule - he moved to South Africa in 1893 and stayed there for 21 years. In 1915, aged 45, he returned to India and his mass movement against social and political evils began. He led nationwide campaigns for easing poverty, expanding women's rights, building religious and ethnic amity, ending untouchability, and, above all, achieving swaraj or self-rule.

Gandhi challenged the British-imposed salt tax with the Dandi March in 1930 and in calling for the British to quit India in 1942. He was imprisoned many times in his lifetime. He also dedicated his life to discovering and pursuing truth, or Satya, and called his movement satyagraha, which means 'appeal to, insistence on, or reliance on the Truth.'

Mahatma Gandhi's complete works were published under the name ' The Collected Works of Mahatma Gandhi' in the 1960s.