Quote of the day by Mahavira, 'Live and allow others to live...'

Quote of the day by Mahavir

"Live and allow others to live; hurt no one; life is dear to all living beings" - Mahavira, offering a timeless reminder of compassion, coexistence, and respect for all forms of life. This simple yet profound teaching highlights that every living being values life, just as we do, and therefore deserves kindness and non-violence.

The message is clear: true strength lies not in power, but in empathy and restraint. By choosing to live peacefully and allowing others the same freedom, we create a more harmonious world. Mahavira’s wisdom encourages us to practise non-violence not just in actions, but also in thoughts and words, reminding us that a life led with compassion brings true inner peace.

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Who was Mahavir?

Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana Mahavira, was a spiritual teacher and the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, who lived around the 6th century BCE. Born into a royal family in present-day Bihar, he chose to renounce a life of comfort at a young age in search of deeper truth and liberation. After years of intense meditation and self-discipline, he attained enlightenment and spent the rest of his life spreading his teachings on non-violence, truth, and self-control.

He travelled across India, guiding people towards a path of simplicity, compassion, and inner awareness. His philosophy centred on ahimsa (non-violence), not just in actions but also in thoughts and words, and encouraged individuals to live mindfully, respecting all forms of life. His teachings laid the foundation of Jainism as we know it today and continue to influence millions.

Why his words matter today?

In today’s fast-paced and often divided world, Mahavir’s teachings feel more relevant than ever. His emphasis on non-violence, tolerance, and empathy reminds us to be more mindful of how our actions affect others, whether it’s people, animals, or the environment. At a time when conflict and negativity can easily take over, his message encourages peaceful coexistence and mutual respect.

Beyond that, his focus on self-control and inner discipline speaks directly to modern struggles like stress, anger, and constant distraction. Mahavir’s words guide us to slow down, reflect, and act with intention, helping us build a more balanced, compassionate, and meaningful life.