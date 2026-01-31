Quote of the Day by Malala Yousafzai: 'When the whole world is silent, even one voice...'

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani education activist and Nobel Laureate who has inspired millions of girls across the world. She became a global symbol of strength and resilience.

She was born in Mingora in the Swat Valley of Pakistan and fought against the Taliban for the right to education. Her father ran a school and encouraged her learning.

In 2012, the Taliban made an assassination attempt on her while she was returning from school for her activism, when she was just 15 years old. The attack shocked the world and brought global attention to her cause, but Malala survived and continued her fight for the right to education for girls.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

After her recovery, Malala moved to the United Kingdom. In 2014, she became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate at the age of seventeen, recognised for resisting the suppression of children and for advocating the right of all children to education.

In 2013, she co-authored I Am Malala, an international bestseller, with British journalist Christina Lamb.

Quote of the Day:

“When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.”

Meaning of the Quote

Malala Yousafzai’s quote means that when everyone remains silent in the face of injustice or fear, even a single person who dares to speak out becomes powerful and influential. That one voice can challenge wrongdoing, inspire others, and bring attention to important issues that might otherwise be ignored. It shows that change does not always begin with a crowd; sometimes it starts with one brave individual who refuses to stay silent.

Malala later studied at the University of Oxford, where she completed a degree in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. She founded the Malala Fund, through which she works to ensure that girls across the world can access safe, free, and quality education for 12 years. Malala Yousafzai continues to inspire millions, proving that even a single young voice can stand up against injustice and bring about meaningful change.