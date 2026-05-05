Quote of the day by Mamata Banerjee: 'I don't want to be a VIP, I want to be an LIP'

Inspiring quotes: What better way to start your day on a positive note than to go back in time and read through the inspiring words by famous personalities. While West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC might have lost in the Assembly elections 2026 with BJP scripting history for the first time - let's take a look at Didi's famous quote from the past.

"I don't want to be a VIP. I want to be an LIP, a Less Important Person" - Mamata Banerjee

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Meaning of the quote

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal said this phrase in 2016 shortly after winning a sweeping electoral mandate back then, stating, "I am a less important person (LIP) and not a VIP,". This referred to her intention to remain connected to the common people and serve as a commoner rather than a distant political elite.

She said this to ensure that she relates more to the common man than elite or VIP class.

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Who is Mamata Banerjee? A look at her education

Indian politician Mamata Banerjee served as the chief minister of West Bengal for 2011 to 2026 - the first woman to hold the office. She is the founder and president of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC or TMC). Mamata founded the AITC in 1998 after separating from the Indian National Congress (I), and became its second president later in 2001.

Mamata Banerjee made history as the first sitting Chief Minister of India to argue as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

She did her higher secondary board examination from Deshbandhu Sishu Sikshalay and received a bachelor's degree in history from Jogamaya Devi College. Later, she earned her master's degree in Islamic history from the University of Calcutta. This was followed by a degree in education from Shri Shikshayatan College and a law degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Kolkata.

She is also a self-taught painter and a poet. As many as 300 paintings were sold for Rs 9crore. In 2012, Time magazine named her as one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World.