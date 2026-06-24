Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'Be less curious about people and more...'

Inspiring quotes: With new thoughts, your mornings can be a perfect way to kickstart the day. On that note and hope, we shall scroll through the powerful words by none other than Marie Curie - the iconic scientist who became the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. Let's decode her 'quote of the day' below:
"Be less curious about people and more curious about ideas." ― Marie Curie
Marie Curie here highlights the importance of keeping your curiosity alive more so for the innovative ideas and less about people in general. Her quote signifies the fact that how we tend to indulge more in gossip, loose-talks - wasting precious time and energy on less productive works.
Rather, our focus should be on being curious about ideas, new innovations and skills which can bring about a welcome change - adding value to life.
Q: Were the Curies special as a couple?
Yes. They were the first married couple to win a Nobel Prize. Their family went on to win five Nobel Prizes in total, across two generations.
Q: What did she achieve in 1906?
She became the first woman to teach as a professor at the University of Paris.
Q: What did she do during World War I?
She built mobile X-ray machines and brought them to hospitals near battle sites, so wounded soldiers could get X-rays quickly.
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