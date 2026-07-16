Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'I was taught that the way of progress is...'

Inspiring quotes: Start your mornings on a positive note with famous lines by none other than Marie Curie. It is always a great thing to start your day with some encouraging words by great minds. Today, let's revisit this quote below:
"I was taught that the way of progress is neither swift nor easy." ― Marie Curie
Marie Curie here highlights that achievements require immense patience, relentless perseverance, and resilience. No progress can happen swiftly and be achieved easily - immense efforts have to be put in place to get where to want to reach.
Setbacks and failures are just stepping stones to understanding. You have to constantly keep trying to achieve your goal and not expect that progress will happen swiftly.
Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre Curie for their joint researches on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.
The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.
Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize, launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.
During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.
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