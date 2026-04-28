Quote Of The Day by Marie Curie: 'Life is not easy for any of us'

Quote of the day: What can be a better way to start your other than reading some daily dose of positivity and encouragement. Today, let's take a look at this popular quote by Marie Curie - the Polish and naturalised-French physicist and chemist. She was also the first woman to win a Nobel Prize. Take a look at this quote:

"Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." -- Marie Curie

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Meaning of the quote

Marie Curie's famous quote refers to the fact that how life never easy for anyone. But that must not bog you down in any way. An individual must have the confidence to achieve the impossible. A perseverant person should believe that we are gifted with something and that we must strive to achieve with all efforts in place.

Hardships and difficult situations should not dictate our future endeavours. No setback should stop a person to achieve your goal in life.

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Who was Marie Curie?

The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.

Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre Curie for their joint researches on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.

Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.

During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.