Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that?'

Quote of the day by: Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that?'
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
US and Iran sign 14-point pact to end hostilities, reopen Strait of Hormuz
Donald Trump3 min ago
2
quote of the day4 min ago
3
Indian Seafarers Safety Laws11 min ago
4
Entertainment39 min ago
5
Voyager 1 NASA Mission1 hr ago