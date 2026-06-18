Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that?'

Inspiring quotes: In today's quote of the day series, we will revisit one of the famous lines by Marie Curie, which encourages us to not feel disheartened by negative forces but rather look forward to a brighter future. A man must have perseverance in order to flourish in life. Let's check out the quote by the famous Nobel Prize winner which will make you optimistic.
"Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained." ― Marie Curie
The quote by Marie Curie here means that life is not simple or easy for any of us out there but that doesn't mean, we will not have any aspirations or think about innovations. Having confidence in yourself in a must. The belief to feel that we are gifted with some unique skill or quality and that we must figure out how to polish and attain.
This lays stress on resilience and self-belief. It also acknowledges that everyone faces hardships, but having a strong mental strength is necessary to overcome such thoughts.
Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre Curie for their joint researches on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.
The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.
Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.
During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.
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