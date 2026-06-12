Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only...'

Inspiring life quotes: Marie Curie was the first woman of win a Nobel Prize. It is always a great thing to start your day with some encouraging words by great minds - to know more about life, draw from their experiences and take charge of situations accordingly. Today, let's revisit one of the famous quotes by Curie which gives us an insight about being fearless.

"Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less." ― Marie Curie

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Meaning of the quote

Marie Curie's quote on life clearly promises hope and encourages an individual to not get bogged down by negative thoughts or any weakness. She says, there is nothing in life which you must fear, rather focus should be on understanding the root cause. The more your dwell upon understanding the problem, the less you will fear it - and instead look for a solution.

Knowledge always supersedes anxiety and fear of the unknown.

Her lines suggest that that fear often stems from the unknown, and by seeking knowledge and understanding, we can dismantle our anxieties.

Who was Marie Curie? Her life and times

Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre Curie for their joint researches on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.

The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.

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Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.

During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.