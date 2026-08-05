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Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'One never notices what has been done'

Quote of the day: Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launched the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'One never notices what has been done'
Image Credit: Wikipedia File Photo

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'One never notices what has been done'
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