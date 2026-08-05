Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'One never notices what has been done'

Quote of the day: Today, we shall revisit one of the famous lines by none other than Marie Curie about life and struggles. Let's check out the quote by the famous Nobel Prize winner, which will make you optimistic and feel inspired.
"One never notices what has been done; one can only see what remains to be done." ― Marie Curie
Here, Marie Curie shared how ambitious minds naturally look past completed milestones to focus on the next challenge. She highlighted how a person never notices what all has been achieved but rather focusses on what unfinished task remains to be completed.
It indicates how the mind is always in continuous progress.
Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre Curie for their joint researches on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.
The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.
Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launched the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.
During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.
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