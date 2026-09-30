Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'Scientist believe in things, not in person'

Quote of the day: Starting off your day on a brighter note with a fresh breath of energy with a Marie Curie quote. Let's revisit one of her most important sayings, which can make you see the world with a new perspective filled with positivity. Take a look below at the quote:
"Scientist believe in things, not in person" ― Marie Curie
Marie Curie's famous quote highlights the fact that how a scientist uses his rationale and rather lays down his trust on things than people, who can manipulate and change. It reaffirms the scientist's data-driven approach, which is objective and not based on any personal dogma.
This separates scientific inquiry from dogmatic belief systems, as scientific understanding continually updates itself when new evidence emerges.
Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband Pierre Curie for their joint researches on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.
The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.
Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize, launching the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.
During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.
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