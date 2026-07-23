Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'The older one gets, the more...'

Inspiring quotes: On a bright new day, we must take inspiration from daily positive thoughts. Let's revisit one of the famous lines by Marie Curie, which encourages you to enjoy your moment. Let's check out the quote by the famous Nobel Prize winner which will make you optimistic.
"The older one gets, the more one feels that the present moment must be enjoyed, comparable to a state of grace." ― Marie Curie
Marie Curie here means that as you get older, you must enjoy your current moment. This highlights a strong feeling that the present moment isn't just about the future, but a fleeting gift to be cherished. 'The state of grace' is here compared to gratitude that comes when we don't worry or feel tense about what will happen next - rather, just live the moment.
Marie Curie was also the first person to win a Nobel Prize not just once but twice, and the only person to win a Nobel Prize in two different scientific fields. She shared the 1903 Nobel Prize in Physics with her husband, Pierre Curie, for their joint research on the radioactivity phenomena discovered by Professor Henri Becquerel. They got married in 1895.
The Polish-French physicist started her scientific career in Paris with an investigation of the magnetic properties of various steels, commissioned by the Society for the Encouragement of National Industry.
Marie and Pierre Curie were the first married couple to win the Nobel Prize and launched the Curie family legacy of five Nobel Prizes. She was, in 1906, the first woman to become a professor at the University of Paris.
During World War I, she developed mobile radiography units to provide X-ray services to field hospitals.
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