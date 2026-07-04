Quote of the day by Marie Curie: 'The older one gets, the more one feels that...'

Inspiring quotes: Fresh mornings call for fresh thoughts. Time to get back to the popular philosophers, scientists and luminary figures who inspired generations. Today, we shall pick a beautiful and deep 'quote of the day' by Marie Curie on 'living in the present moment'. Check below:
"The older one gets, the more one feels that the present moment must be enjoyed, comparable to a state of grace." ― Marie Curie
These powerful words echo the fact that as one ages and grows older in life, the feeling to 'enjoy the present moment' and living life to the fullest is experienced more. The focus shifts from the urgency and need to rush for achieving future milestone to simply appreciating the beauty and peace of the 'now' - present times and moment.
The anxiety is less and the feeling of tranquility is more, as one ages.
Q: Were the Curies special as a couple?
Yes. They were the first married couple to win a Nobel Prize. Their family went on to win five Nobel Prizes in total, across two generations.
Q: What did she achieve in 1906?
She became the first woman to teach as a professor at the University of Paris.
Q: What did she do during World War I?
She built mobile X-ray machines and brought them to hospitals near battle sites, so wounded soldiers could get X-rays quickly.
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