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QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by Mark Twain, 'It is better to keep your mouth closed...'

Quote of the day: Mark Twain’s quote reminds us that speaking without thinking can sometimes create a worse impression than staying quiet and choosing words carefully.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Quote of the day by Mark Twain, 'It is better to keep your mouth closed...'(Image: IMDb)

A famous line by American writer and humorist Mark Twain continues to be widely shared for its simple but powerful message about speech and judgment.

Born as Samuel Langhorne Clemens (1835–1910), Mark Twain is considered one of the greatest American authors and is often called the “father of American literature.” His most famous works include The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, The Innocents Abroad, and A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court. Through humour and realism, he captured everyday life in 19th-century America.

Quote of the Day

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“It is better to keep your mouth closed and let people think you are a fool than to open it and remove all doubt.” — Mark Twain

What This Quote Means

This quote is about thinking before you speak. Sometimes, people talk too quickly without understanding a situation properly. When that happens, they might say something wrong or unkind, which can change how others see them.

Twain is basically saying that silence can sometimes protect your image. If you are not sure about something, it may be better to stay quiet rather than say something that could make you look careless or foolish.

It does not mean you should never speak. It means you should speak wisely, only after thinking carefully about what you want to say.

Why This Quote Resonates

This quote resonates because everyone has moments where they speak too quickly and later regret it. It is a reminder that words have power, and once spoken, they cannot be taken back.

For kids and adults alike, it teaches self-control and patience. In school, friendships, or even online conversations, thinking before speaking can help avoid misunderstandings and embarrassment.

Points to Remember

  1. Think before you speak.
  2. Silence can sometimes be wiser than talking too much.
  3. Words can shape how others see you.
  4. It is okay to pause and reflect before responding.
  5. Speaking less, but more thoughtfully, often leads to better communication. 

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Ahana Tiwari

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