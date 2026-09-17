Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'Courage is the most important of all the virtues...'

Top quotes of the day: In this series, let's revisit one of the famous words of wisdom by none other than Maya Angelou. The great memoirist, essayist and poet spoke about courage and virtue. These encouraging and motivating opinions often help in staying positive and elated.
"Courage is the most important of all the virtues because without courage, you can't practice any other virtue consistently." ― Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou noted that being courageous is the prime virtue one must possess. Without being courageous, you cannot be kind, honest, or practice any other virtue over time. Standing up for fairness or telling the truth often carries personal or social costs, which requires active bravery to maintain.
Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.
In 1993, she recited her poem 'On the Pulse of Morning' at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, making her the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F Kennedy in 1961.
Her books centre on themes that include racism, identity, family, and travel. Her long illustrious career included poetry, plays, screenplays for television and film, directing, acting, and public speaking.
Her volume Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie (1971) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
And Still I Rise (1978)
Phenomenal Woman (1995)
On the Pulse of Morning (1993)
Children’s Literature
Life Doesn't Frighten Me (1993)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.