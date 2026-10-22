Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'Do the best you can until you know better...'

Quote of the day: Begin your day on a positive note by revisiting one of the famous words by none other than renowned poet, author and activist Maya Angelou. In the thought mentioned below, she shares a message of grace for your past drawbacks and shortcomings, putting all the accountability on future growth. Take a look here:
"Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better." -- Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou means push yourself to do better, and once you find what the best is, get to that goal and turn your actions towards achieving it. This hints at the fact that life involves a steady accumulation of wisdom.
Once you learn a better way, you have an obligation to change your behaviour rather than repeating old mistakes.
Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.
In 1993, she recited her poem 'On the Pulse of Morning' at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, making her the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F. Kennedy in 1961.
Her books centre on themes that include racism, identity, family, and travel. Her long illustrious career included poetry, plays, screenplays for television and film, directing, acting, and public speaking.
Her volume Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie (1971) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
And Still I Rise (1978)
Phenomenal Woman (1995)
On the Pulse of Morning (1993)
Children’s Literature
Life Doesn't Frighten Me (1993)
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