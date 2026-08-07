Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'Have enough courage to trust love one more time...'

Quote of the day: On clouded days, it is always a good idea to go back in time and revisit the writings of great thinkers and philosophers, sharing their words of wisdom. Today, we shall take a look at the famous quote by Maya Angelou where she talked about love and trust.
"Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time." ― Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou here means one should always have courage enough to show their trust upon love again and again. This highlights the fact that when picking love again -- it requires bravery, as past hurt naturally builds walls around the heart.
It emphasises that hope should never be permanently retired and 'love one more' clearly hints at that never-ending cycle.
Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.
In 1993, she recited her poem 'On the Pulse of Morning' at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, making her the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F Kennedy in 1961.
Her books center on themes that include racism, identity, family, and travel. Her long illustrious career included poetry, plays, screenplays for television and film, directing, acting, and public speaking.
Her volume Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie (1971) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
And Still I Rise (1978)
Phenomenal Woman (1995)
On the Pulse of Morning (1993)
Children’s Literature
Life Doesn't Frighten Me (1993)
Maya Angelou's autobiographical series spans seven volumes, capturing decades of her life, travels, and personal evolution.
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