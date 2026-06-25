Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'I don't trust people who don't love themselves'

Inspiring quotes: It's a new morning and what better way to start the day on a bright note than revisiting a quote by famous writer and philosopher Maya Angelou. The thought of the day is on love and people's emotions in general. Take a look below:
"I don't trust people who don't love themselves and tell me, 'I love you.' ... There is an African saying which is: Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt." ― Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou here invokes an old African saying 'Be careful when a naked person offers you a shirt'. It clearly means that a person who does not have a shirt on to cover himself can't offer you a shirt. It basically means that you should be wary of those offering you a shoulder when they themselves have nothing to bank on. These people are emotionally empty.
She also quotes on love saying , you can't trust those confessing about their affection and feelings to you those who don't love themselves. Their emotions might not be true.
Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She became a poet and writer after a string of odd jobs during her young adulthood.
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