Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'I've learned that people will forget what you said'

Inspiring quotes: Begin you day with the freshness of encouraging words by top philosophers from the world. Let's take a look at these famous words by Maya Angelou on life and how people feel about certain things. Revisit the lines by famous poetess and storyteller.

"I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel." ― Maya Angelou

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Meaning of the quote

Maya Angelou's quote highlights the fact that people will forget what you said and what you did to them but they will never forget how you made them feel. And this happens because individuals might forget the conversations but they will never forget the behaviour that was meted out to them.

How you treat others is based on emotional needs and what impact it leaves on the person.

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Who was Maya Angelou?

Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.

In 1993, she recited her poem 'On the Pulse of Morning' at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, making her the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F Kennedy in 1961.

Her books center on themes that include racism, identity, family, and travel. Her long illustrious career included poetry, plays, screenplays for television and film, directing, acting, and public speaking.

Her volume Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie (1971) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.