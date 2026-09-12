Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'Success is liking yourself...'

Top quotes of the day: Starting your day on a bright note, let's revisit one of the famous words of wisdom by the great memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. She shared her priceless thoughts on success and life. Take a look below:
"Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it." ― Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou means that success means liking yourself, what you do and how you do it to achieve the greater things in life. It refers to accepting your unique traits, strengths, and flaws without letting others define your self-worth.
One must find joy and purpose in the daily routine work or tasks you pursue.
Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.
In 1993, she recited her poem 'On the Pulse of Morning' at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, making her the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F Kennedy in 1961.
Her books centre on themes that include racism, identity, family, and travel. Her long illustrious career included poetry, plays, screenplays for television and film, directing, acting, and public speaking.
Her volume Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie (1971) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
And Still I Rise (1978)
Phenomenal Woman (1995)
On the Pulse of Morning (1993)
Children’s Literature
Life Doesn't Frighten Me (1993)
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