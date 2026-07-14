Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'Success is liking yourself, liking what you do'

Inspiring quotes: Let's start the mornings with a fresh dose of positivity. We shall revisit an inspiring quote by one of the top philosophers - Maya Angelou. In the quote below, she throws light upon success and liking it work you do. Take a look below:
"Success is liking yourself, liking what you do, and liking how you do it." ― Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou here highlights the importance of liking your work. She said you will be successful if you like what you do and also appreciating the way how you do it. It means having self-compassion, accepting your imperfections, and recognizing your worth.
Your passions and purpose should be aligned.
Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.
In 1993, she recited her poem 'On the Pulse of Morning' at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, making her the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F Kennedy in 1961.
Her books center on themes that include racism, identity, family, and travel. Her long illustrious career included poetry, plays, screenplays for television and film, directing, acting, and public speaking.
Her volume Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie (1971) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
And Still I Rise (1978)
Phenomenal Woman (1995)
On the Pulse of Morning (1993)
Children’s Literature
Life Doesn't Frighten Me (1993)
Maya Angelou's autobiographical series spans seven volumes, capturing decades of her life, travels, and personal evolution.
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