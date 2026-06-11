Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'What you're supposed to do when you don't like a thing is...'

Inspiring quotes: Starting your day on a positive note is what keeps an individual going in life even when faced with challenging times. Today, we shall decode a quote by famous philosopher - Maya Angelou which can encourage many to sail through hardships. Take a look below:

"What you're supposed to do when you don't like a thing is change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it. Don't complain." ― Maya Angelou, Wouldn't Take Nothing for My Journey Now

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Meaning of the quote

Maya Angelou highlights the need to change perspective rather than dwelling on the problem. She explained what to do if don't like a thing - the best solution is to change it and when you can't do that you need to change the thinking perspective. But should not complain about it.

You should focus on what you can control rather than worry about constraint.

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About Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.

She made history in 1993 when she delivered her poem "On the Pulse of Morning" at Bill Clinton’s initial inauguration. This performance marked the first time a poet had participated in such an event since Robert Frost took the stage for John F. Kennedy in 1961.

Angelou explored vital subjects such as personal identity, family dynamics, the experience of travel, and the impacts of racism. Her creative influence spanned numerous mediums, including cinema, theater, literature, and public advocacy, while she simultaneously established herself as a celebrated playwright, director, and actor. Notably, her 1971 poetry collection, Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie, earned a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize.