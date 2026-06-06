Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: 'You may encounter many defeats, but you must'

Inspiring quotes: It's a new day and we must revisit a new beautiful inspiring quote by one of the top philosophers - Maya Angelou. In the quote below, she emphasizes on the 'never-say-die' attitude of a person and how a defeat you never dampen your spirits in life. Take a look below:

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"You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it." ― Maya Angelou

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Meaning of the quote

Maya Angelou here highlights that a person maybe defeated many a times in life but it should not deter you from moving forward and accepting new challenges. Small defeats should never make you feel weak or dejected in life - rather it must be seen as an encouraging push to drive you to reach for a bigger goal.

Roadblocks make you a better person in challenging you whilst in difficult times - pushing you to test yourself and testing your skills and abilities in crisis. When facing hurdles, you can actually check how and when can you come out of it and with shining colours.

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More about Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou was a memoirist, essayist, poet, and civil rights activist. She received dozens of awards and more than 50 honorary degrees. She published seven autobiographies, three books of essays, several books of poetry, and is credited with a list of plays, movies, and television shows spanning over 50 years.

In 1993, she recited her poem 'On the Pulse of Morning' at the first inauguration of Bill Clinton, making her the first poet to make an inaugural recitation since Robert Frost at the inauguration of John F Kennedy in 1961.

Her books center on themes that include racism, identity, family, and travel. Her long illustrious career included poetry, plays, screenplays for television and film, directing, acting, and public speaking.

Her volume Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water 'fore I Diiie (1971) was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.