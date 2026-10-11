Quote of the day: Mohanlal is a celebrated Indian actor and one of the most revered legends in Malayalam and Indian cinema. Renowned for his effortless natural acting, extraordinary versatility, nuanced emotional depth, and incredible screen presence, he has established himself as an unmatched powerhouse in contemporary entertainment. Honoured with numerous prestigious accolades, including five National Film Awards and civilian honours like the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, he has delivered landmark performances across genres, earning worldwide acclaim for his transformative roles and standing as a cultural icon for generations of film lovers.
“I don't know about yesterday, neither do I know about tomorrow, but today, I am a better person.” - Mohanlal
This quote emphasises the power of mindfulness, self-awareness, and continuous personal growth. Mohanlal highlights the importance of letting go of past regrets and unpredictable future anxieties to focus entirely on present self-improvement. It serves as an inspiring reminder that true progress is measured not by distant milestones, but by making a conscious, grounded effort to evolve, learn, and be a better human being every single day.
Born in Elanthoor, Kerala, Mohanlal Viswanathan, affectionately known as "The Complete Actor," began his illustrious career in the late 1970s and quickly rose to prominence with unforgettable antagonist and character roles. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has starred in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema. From path-breaking classics like Kireedam, Bharatham, and Spadikam to record-breaking blockbusters like Drishyam, Pulimurugan, and Lucifer, he continues to reign as a titan of contemporary cinema.
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