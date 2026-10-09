/Quote of the day by Nana Patekar: 'We should judge by talent and work, not by community or caste'

Quote of the day: The legendary Bollywood actor Nana Patekar breathed his last on Thursday morning, October 8, 2026, leaving his family, friends and fans heartbroken. His work remains unmatched, and several of his award-winning performances are etched in public memory forever. Remembering his words of wisdom, let's revisit one of his beautiful quotes where he batted for humanity over any religion.
"We should judge by talent and work, not by community or caste." — Nana Patekar
Nana clearly said that one should be judged only based on his or her talent rather than where that person is coming from. No community, caste or religion should be a yardstick to judge a person's talent or calibre.
Isn't this a beautiful thought? How often do personal biases and prejudices cloud our opinions about a person or a place? Nana's words highlight the importance of putting humanity above any community or caste - and rightly so.
Nana Patekar was born as Vishwanath Patekar into a Marathi family in Murud-Janjira, in the present-day Raigad District, Maharashtra. He was an alumnus of the Sir JJ Institute of Applied Art, Mumbai.
He made his acting debut in Hindi movies with the 1978 drama Gaman. Patekar acted in a few Marathi films and some Bollywood films. After starring in the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988, he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the crime drama Parinda (1989).
He then starred in his directorial debut, Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991). Some of his other successful ventures include Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992); Angaar (1992), Tirangaa (1993); Krantiveer (1994), for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor and the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Further acclaim came his way for Agni Sakshi (1996) and Khamoshi: The Musical (1996).
His other notable works include Welcome (2007) and its sequel Welcome Back (2015) and Raajneeti (2010). In 2016, he starred in the critically and commercially successful Marathi film Natsamrat.
Nana Patekar believed in leading a simple life. He is known for his extensive philanthropy and grassroots social work. He co-founded NAAM Foundation with Marathi actor Makarand Anaspure in Pune, the organisation was created to address severe drought, water crises, and rising farmer suicides in Maharashtra.
Patekar initially helped families of farmers who died by suicide by distributing financial aid cheques (starting around Rs 15,000 per family), blankets, clothes, and medical kits before expanding the effort into a structured foundation. Over the years, the foundation has supported tens of thousands of farmer families, widows, and martyrs' families.
Beyond droughts, the organisation has extended aid during floods (such as in Bihar) and the COVID-19 pandemic.
When he was awarded the Raj Kapoor Award, which carries a cash prize of Rs 1,000,000, he donated the entire amount towards drought relief activities in Maharashtra.
The nation woke up to this heartbreaking news on Thursday morning, with fans and industry colleagues mourning his sudden demise. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Nana had sent a message to a friend at around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am. He was 75.
May his soul rest in peace!
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