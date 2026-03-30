Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy: ‘Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful…’

New Delhi: N. R. Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman and the founder of Infosys. He served as the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), president, and chief mentor of the company before retiring and becoming chairman emeritus.

Born and raised in Sidlaghatta, Karnataka, Murthy founded Infosys in 1981. He served as its CEO from 1981 to 2002 and as chairman from 2002 to 2011.

Murthy has been listed among the 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time by Fortune magazine and is often hailed as the “father of the Indian IT sector.” He has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

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Quote of the Day

“Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is as painful as staying stuck where you do not belong.”

Meaning of the Quote

The quote highlights the difficult yet necessary nature of personal growth. It suggests that while growth and change can be uncomfortable, they are essential parts of life. Pain often comes with transformation—whether it’s leaving behind old habits, relationships, or environments, but this discomfort is temporary and meaningful because it leads to progress and self-discovery.

On the other hand, the quote emphasizes that staying in a place where you feel stuck, unfulfilled, or out of place is far more painful in the long run. When you remain in situations that don’t align with who you are or who you want to become, it creates a deeper sense of dissatisfaction and stagnation. In essence, the quote encourages embracing change despite its challenges, because growth—even when painful—is far better than the silent suffering of not moving forward.

More About Narayana Murthy

Murthy completed his graduation from the National Institute of Engineering in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. In 1969, he received his master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

He began his career as a research associate at IIM Ahmedabad and later worked as a chief systems programmer. He also started a company named Softronics; however, when it failed after about a year and a half, he joined Patni Computer Systems in Pune.

In 1981, he founded Infosys with six software professionals. His wife, Sudha Murty, provided the initial capital investment of Rs 10,000. He served as CEO of the company for 21 years before being succeeded by co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Murthy is also the father-in-law of Rishi Sunak, who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.