Quote of the Day by Narayana Murthy: ‘Progress is often equal to…’

New Delhi: N. R. Narayana Murthy is an Indian billionaire businessman and the founder of Infosys. He served as the chairman, chief executive officer (CEO), president, and chief mentor of the company before retiring as chairman emeritus.

Born and raised in Sidlaghatta, Murthy founded Infosys in 1981. He served as its CEO from 1981 to 2002 and as chairman from 2002 to 2011.

Murthy has been listed among the 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time by Fortune magazine and is often hailed as the “father of the Indian IT sector.” He has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

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Quote of the Day

“Progress is often equal to the difference between mind and mindset.”

Meaning of the Quote

The quote suggests that real progress doesn’t come merely from having a capable mind, intelligence, knowledge, or talent but from having the right mindset, which is the attitude with which you use that mind. A person may be smart or skilled, but if they are fearful, rigid, or unwilling to learn, their growth will remain limited. On the other hand, someone with an open, resilient, and growth-oriented mindset can continue improving, even if they begin with fewer advantages.

In simpler terms, progress is the gap between what you can think and what you choose to believe or act upon. If your mindset is positive, adaptable, and willing to embrace challenges, you bridge that gap and move forward. However, a negative or fixed mindset creates distance between your potential and your actual progress.

Also Read: Quote of the day by Confucius: 'The man who asks a question is a fool for a minute...'

More About N. R. Narayana Murthy

Murthy completed his graduation from the National Institute of Engineering in 1967 with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. In 1969, he earned his master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur.

He began his career as a research associate at Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and later worked as a chief systems programmer. He also started a company named Softronics; however, after it failed within about a year and a half, he joined Patni Computer Systems in Pune.

In 1981, he founded Infosys with six software professionals. His wife, Sudha Murty, provided the initial capital investment of ₹10,000. He served as CEO of the company for 21 years before being succeeded by co-founder Nandan Nilekani.

Murthy is also the father-in-law of Rishi Sunak, who served as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.