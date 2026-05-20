Quote of the day by Neil Gaiman: 'Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn't it?'

Inspiring quote: What better way to start your day on a positive note by revisiting some encouraging words. Today, we shall check out a famous quote by author Neil Gaiman on love. He is noted name and behind many short fiction novels, comic books, audio theatre, and screenplays. Read below his quote:

"Have you ever been in love? Horrible isn't it? It makes you so vulnerable. It opens your chest and it opens up your heart and it means that someone can get inside you and mess you up."

― Neil Gaiman, The Sandman, Vol. 9: The Kindly Ones

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Meaning of the quote

Neil Gaiman here highlights the essence of love. He shares how when you are in love, it makes you feel vulnerable - filling your heart with emotions and mess your head. The author here means how you are driven by emotions and lose control over your head and heart.

The feeling of vulnerability is attached with volatile emotions which one experiences when in love. By giving another person the power to make you happy, you also give them the power to cause you immense pain.

Who is Neil Gaiman?

Neil Richard MacKinnon Gaiman is a noted English author of short fiction, novels, comic books, audio theatre, and screenplays. Some of his famous works include the comic series The Sandman (1989–1996) and the novels Good Omens (1990), Stardust (1999), American Gods (2001), Coraline (2002), Anansi Boys (2005), The Graveyard Book (2008) and The Ocean at the End of the Lane (2013).

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He co-created the TV adaptations of Good Omens and The Sandman.

His awards include Hugo, Nebula, and Bram Stoker awards and Newbery and Carnegie medals. He is the first author to win the Newbery and the Carnegie medals for the same work, The Graveyard Book. The Ocean at the End of the Lane was voted Book of the Year in the British National Book Awards, and it was adapted into an acclaimed stage play at the Royal National Theatre in London.

He was the only person other than J Michael Straczynski to write a Babylon 5 script in the series' last three seasons, contributing to the season five episode 'Day of the Dead'.

Neil Gaiman was featured in the History Channel documentary Comic Book Superheroes Unmasked.