Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela, ‘I learned that courage was not the absence of fear...’

Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela, ‘I learned that courage was not the absence of fear...’

Quote of the day: Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison for opposing apartheid, then walked out and became South Africa’s first Black president in 1994. He shared the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize, and he is remembered around the world as a symbol of resilience and reconciliation.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela, ‘I learned that courage was not the absence of fear...’

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela, ‘I learned that courage was not the absence of fear...’
2
3
4
5