/Quote of the day by Nelson Mandela, ‘I learned that courage was not the absence of fear...’

Quote of the day: We tend to picture brave people as fearless ones, as if courage were something you are born with and the rest of us are missing. Mandela, who faced more than most people ever will, saw it differently. His idea of courage is more honest and a lot more useful, because it includes the part where you are scared.
“I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.” - Nelson Mandela, Long Walk to Freedom
The first thing to notice is the word “learned.” Mandela is not describing a gift he was born with. He is describing something he worked out over time, probably the hard way. That changes what courage is. It is not a trait, it is a skill you pick up by being afraid and acting anyway.
He is also remarkably frank in the lines that follow. He admits he felt fear many times and hid it behind a mask of boldness. For a man the world treats as a giant, that is a quiet and surprising thing to say. It tells the rest of us that feeling afraid does not disqualify us. It is simply the starting condition.
The phrase “triumph over it” matters too. He does not say fear goes away. He says you win against it. That means the fear can still be there, sitting in your chest, and you can still do the thing. Most real courage looks like that, a small, unglamorous decision made while your hands are shaking.
For anyone staring at something that scares them right now, whether that is a new job, a hard conversation or a big change, the quote offers a small relief. You do not have to stop being afraid first. You just have to move anyway.
Born in 1918 in South Africa, Nelson Mandela became one of the central figures in the fight against apartheid. He was imprisoned for 27 years, released in 1990, and went on to lead the country as its first democratically elected president. His autobiography, Long Walk to Freedom, remains one of the most widely read political memoirs, and his words on courage, forgiveness and perseverance are still quoted by leaders and students alike.
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