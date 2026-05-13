Quote of the day by Nikola Tesla: “I don't care that they stole my idea . . .'

Inspiring quotes: It's new day and what better way to start afresh than my revisiting some good thoughts by great minds. Today, we have picked Nikola Tesla's one of most famous quotes where he highlighted about the importance of having an 'idea', and that too an original one. Let's decode further what he said back in time:

“I don't care that they stole my idea . . I care that they don't have any of their own” ― Nikola Tesla

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Trisha Krishnan: 'The love is always louder'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Meaning of the quote

The Serbian-American engineer, futurist, and inventor here highlighted about how it is not important to keep cribbing about someone having stolen your idea but the fact remains that whoever stole is doesn't even have any of their own original one. The lack of creativity or productivity to think and innovate is what Nikola is trying to focus here on.

He lays emphasis on building your own innovative thought through creative genius and lack of any originality stems from stagnation of thought and ideation.

His quote once again brings forth the basic point of understanding that ideas can be stolen or copied by others, but your mental ability to imagine and create original concepts cannot be taken or replicated by any individual - originality is your unique talent and mother of any innovation.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Albert Einstein: 'If you want your children to be intelligent...'

Who was Nikola Tesla?

Nikola Tesla is credited for his immense contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system. In 1861, Tesla attended primary school in Smiljan where he studied German, arithmetic, and religion. He completed primary school, followed by middle school. He finished his high school of four-year term in three years, graduating in 1873.

He enrolled at the Imperial-Royal Technical College in Graz in 1875 on a Military Frontier scholarship. However, by his third year, he never graduated, leaving Graz in December 1878.

In fact, Tesla first studied engineering and physics in the 1870s without receiving a degree. Later in early 1880s, he gained practical experience in the working in telephony and at Continental Edison in the new electric power industry.

Tesla conducted several experiments with mechanical oscillators/generators, electrical discharge tubes, and early X-ray imaging among other things, in an attempt to develop inventions he could patent and market.

In 2013, Time named Tesla one of the 100 most significant figures of all time.