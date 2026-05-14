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QUOTE OF THE DAY

Quote of the day by NR Narayana Murthy: 'I do not believe in any legacy'

Inspiring quotes: Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha is an educator, author, and philanthropist who has served as the chairperson of the non-profit Infosys Foundation.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 14, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Quote of the day by NR Narayana Murthy: 'I do not believe in any legacy'Pic Courtesy: Wikipedia

Inspiring quotes: Starting the day with encouragement and positivity, let's revisit what one of the best in business once said. Nagavara Ramarao Narayana Murthy, aka NR Narayana Murthy is the founder of Infosys, and the Indian billionaire who has inspired millions, especially youth. Time to check his quote on legacy building and living in the present.

"I do not believe in any legacy. The past is dead and gone" - NR Narayana Murthy

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Nikola Tesla: “I don't care that they stole my idea . . .'

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Meaning of the quote

Narayana Murthy in this quote refers to his belief on living in the present rather than harping on the past legacy built. It can also be interpreted as letting go of the past and the need to perform and execute the tasks with immediate effect to create a future legacy.

There is no need to be defined by history, rather the focus should be on creating a strong present to built a solid reputation.

ALSO READ: Quote of the day by Trisha Krishnan: 'The love is always louder'

Who is Narayana Murthy?

Billionaire businessman founded Infosys in 1981 and was the CEO from 1981 to 2002, as well as the chairman from 2002 to 2011. He has been listed among the 12 greatest entrepreneurs of our time by Fortune magazine. Narayana Murthy's net worth as of January 2025 was estimated at US$5.0 billion, according to Forbes.

In 2011, he stepped down from the board and became the chairman emeritus. In June 2013, Murthy was appointed as the executive chairman for a period of five years.

In 2005, he co-chaired the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Murthy has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Padma Shri awards.

About Narayana Murthy's personal life

Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha is an educator, author, and philanthropist who has served as the chairperson of the non-profit Infosys Foundation. They have two children together: a son, Rohan, and a daughter, Akshata.

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy are in-laws of Rishi Sunak, who was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 2022 to 2024.

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About the Author
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Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

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