Quote of the day: What better way to start your morning on a positive note than by revisiting some words of wisdom by none other than the very famous Oprah Winfrey. The renowned media mogul, actress, author, and television personality has made a name for herself and often shared amazing thoughts, encouraging people to move ahead in life and stay positive.
"Follow your instincts. That's where true wisdom manifests itself." - Oprah Winfrey
Oprah here means that one must follow his or her own instinct because that is actually where the true wisdom comes from. One must pay heed to the inner voice calling and gut feeling as this is the key to finding true wisdom and truth.
It also highlights the power of your intuitive mind which holds deeper personal truth.
Best known for her talk show 'The Oprah Winfrey Show', the famous TV show ran for 25 years, from 1986 to 2011. Globally, she is the richest Black woman and the wealthiest female celebrity. Oprah is dubbed as the 'Queen of All Media', and she is considered to the richest African-American of the 20th century and was once the world's only Black billionaire.
In 2026, Oprah was named the greatest living self-made American.
According to Wikipedia, she was born in rural Mississippi to a single teenage mother and later raised in inner-city Milwaukee. Winfrey was then sent to live with the man she calls her father, Vernon Winfrey, a barber in Nashville, Tennessee, and landed a job in radio while still in high school.
By 19, she was a co-anchor for the local evening news. Winfrey popularised and revolutionised the tabloid talk show genre.
In 2004, Winfrey became the first Black person to rank among the 50 most generous Americans, and she remained among the top 50 until 2010. By 2012, she had given away about $400 million to educational causes.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.