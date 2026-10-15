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Quote of the day by Oprah Winfrey, ‘Turn your wounds into wisdom...’

Everyone gets hurt. A failed plan, a betrayal, a year that went badly. What differs from person to person is what happens afterwards. Some people carry the pain around for years, and others find a way to learn from it. Oprah’s four-word advice is about that second path, and it comes from someone who has lived it.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 15, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Oprah Winfrey, ‘Turn your wounds into wisdom...’

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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