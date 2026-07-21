/Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: 'Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much'

Inspiring quotes: Today, let's start our day with a fresh dose of positivity. We shall revisit Oscar Wilde's famous quote on enemies and what annoys them the most. The Irish author, poet and playwright has shared several interesting and encouraging words which can inspire the youth. Take a look below:
"Always forgive your enemies; nothing annoys them so much." ― Oscar Wilde
This famous line by Oscar Wilde is in reference to the power of letting go. This means that when you forgive your enemies, that annoys them the most, as it completely disarms them. Instead of the conflict that they expect, your forgiveness leaves them baffled with confusion.
By forgiving them, you actually take away their power to bother you.
The Irish author, poet and playwright became one of the most popular and influential dramatists in London in the early 1890s. He was a key figure in the emerging Aestheticism movement of the late 19th century and is widely regarded the greatest playwright of the Victorian era.
Wilde is best known for his Gothic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890), his epigrams, plays and bedtime stories for children.
In his youth, Wilde became conversant in French and German.
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