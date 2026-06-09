Quote of the day by Oscar Wilde: 'In this world there are only two tragedies...'

Inspiring quotes: Let's start the morning on a positive and a thoughtful note by revisiting one of the famous quotes by Oscar Wilde. His words reflect the observation he made regarding human desire and tragedies. In this series, check out the most famous and encouraging quotes by renowned figures from the world.

"In this world there are only two tragedies. One is not getting what one wants, and the other is getting it." - Oscar Wilde

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Meaning of the quote

This quote hints at a kind of a paradox which exists in this world - which the writer feels - is about two tragedies. First, is about not getting what once aspires and the other one is actually getting it.

It highlights the pain and agony of not getting what you desire for. That feeling of deprivation which comes with unfulfilled desire while the second one brings in the pain of realization. It delves on the fact that the feeling of emptiness engulfs after you actually get what you wanted so badly. It puts a sudden realisation of responsibility on your head.

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Who was Oscar Wilde?

Oscar Wilde is a famous Irish author, poet and playwright, who rose to become one of the most influential dramatists in London in the early 1890s. Wilde is best known for his Gothic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray (1890), his epigrams, plays and bedtime stories for children. Widely hailed as the greatest playwright of the Victorian era - he was a key figure in the emerging Aestheticism movement of the late 19th century.

Wilde also wrote fairy stories for magazines. He published The Happy Prince and Other Tales in 1888. In 1891 he published two more collections, Lord Arthur Savile's Crime and Other Stories, and in September A House of Pomegranates was dedicated "To Constance Mary Wilde". "The Portrait of Mr. W. H.", which Wilde had begun in 1887, was first published in Blackwood's Edinburgh Magazine in July 1889.