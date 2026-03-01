Osho was an Indian godman and philosopher, best known for founding the Rajneesh movement.

He emerged as a controversial new religious leader during his lifetime as he rejected institutionalized religions. Osho preached that spiritual experience could not be confined within any single system of religious dogma. Instead, he advocated meditation and introduced a unique practice known as Dynamic Meditation.

He encouraged his followers to embrace life fully while remaining unattached to worldly desires. His teachings are still widely followed today, as he aimed to create a “new man” who blends spirituality with modern life.

Quote of the Day by Osho

“The real question is not whether life exists after death. The real question is whether you are alive before death.”

Meaning of the Quote

Osho’s quote shifts the focus from worrying about what happens after death to examining how we are living right now. Instead of speculating about an unknown future, he challenges individuals to ask whether they are truly alive in the present moment. Many people move through life mechanically, following routines, social expectations, and fears without awareness or joy. In this sense, they are physically alive but spiritually asleep. Osho suggests that real living means being conscious, engaged, and authentic, rather than merely surviving from one day to the next.

The quote also implies that a meaningful life must be lived with awareness and intensity before death arrives. If a person is fully alive emotionally, mentally, and spiritually, then the question of life after death becomes secondary or even irrelevant. What truly matters is whether one has experienced love, creativity, freedom, and inner growth while time permits. Osho’s message is a reminder to awaken to the present, to live deeply and consciously now, instead of postponing life by obsessing over what may come later.

Who Was Osho?

Born as Chandra Mohan Jain, Osho experienced a spiritual awakening in 1953 at the age of 21.

After spending several years in academia, he resigned from his position as a lecturer in philosophy at the University of Jabalpur in 1966. He then began traveling across India, becoming known for his sharp criticism of the orthodoxy of mainstream religions, political ideologies, and even Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1981, the Rajneesh movement shifted to the United States, where Osho established a commune called Rajneeshpuram in Wasco County, Oregon.

He returned to Mumbai in 1986 and, after a period of public discourse, moved to Pune in January 1987 to revive his ashram. Osho passed away in 1990. His ashram, now known as the OSHO International Meditation Resort, continues to attract followers from around the world.

Osho’s teachings have had a lasting impact on Western New Age thought, and his popularity increased significantly after his death.