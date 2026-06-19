Quote of the day by Plato: 'Human behaviour flows from three main sources'

Inspiring quotes: We shall begin our day with a breath of freshness and some insightful meaning of this famous quote by none other than the great ancient Greek philosopher Plato. Let's decode his lines on human behaviour and functioning. Take a look below:
"Human behaviour flows from three main sources: desire, emotion, and knowledge." ― Plato
Plato here talks about the tripartite nature of human motivation. He stresses on the fact that ho these three main source points - desire, emotion, and knowledge impact behaviour. It is important to strike a balance among these forces to avoid conflict.
The ancient Greek philosopher of Classical Athens is believed to be the foundational thinker of the Western philosophical tradition. Plato influenced all the major areas of theoretical philosophy and practical philosophy, and was the founder of the Academy, a philosophical school in Athens where Plato taught the collection of philosophical theories that would later become known as Platonism.
His contribution is his Theory of Forms (or Ideas), which aims to solve what is now known as the problem of universals. Plato was influenced by the pre-Socratic thinkers Pythagoras, Heraclitus, and Parmenides, although much of what is known about them is derived from Plato himself.
Along with his teacher Socrates, and his student Aristotle, Plato is a central figure in the history of Western philosophy.
Plato's texts during the Renaissance along with the Greek language were reintroduced to Western Europe by Byzantine scholars. Some 250 known Byzantine manuscripts of Plato survive. 35 dialogues and 13 letters (the Epistles) have traditionally been ascribed to Plato, though modern scholarship doubts the authenticity of at least some of these.
As per Wikipedia information, his works are grouped into Early, Middle, and Late period; The following represents one relatively common division amongst developmentalist scholars.
Early: Apology, Charmides, Crito, Euthyphro, Gorgias, Hippias Minor, Hippias Major, Ion, Laches, Lysis, Protagoras
Middle: Cratylus, Euthydemus, Meno, Parmenides, Phaedo, Phaedrus, Republic, Symposium, Theatetus
Late: Critias, Sophist, Statesman, Timaeus, Philebus, Laws.
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