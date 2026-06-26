Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper'

Born to Dr Ashok and Madhu Chopra, both physicians in the Indian Army. She moved to the United States to study, living with her aunt at 13. In several of her old interviews, she mentioned about facing racial issues due to her skin tone in the US. She once said, "I was a gawky kid, had low self-esteem, came from a modest middle-class background, had white marks on my legs. But I was damn hard working. Today, my legs sell 12 brands."