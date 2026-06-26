Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper'

Inspiring quotes: It's a brand new day and time to get your daily dose of positivity through some famous quotes. Today, we shall pick one of the popular lines used by none other than Priyanka Chopra Jonas - the former Miss World and global icon. She shared a bold mantra to go ahead in life, inspiring the younger generations. Take a look below:
"Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling." - Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra here means that you must not try to always fit into the age-old norms. Sometimes, it is important to break the clutter and make your own mark. It is about rejecting societal expectations and building your own path to success .
There is absolutely no need to compromise and conform to the restrictive roles, rather shun the marriers and define your own goal. You must break away from the pre-existing rules to take charge of your own life on your own terms.
Born to Dr Ashok and Madhu Chopra, both physicians in the Indian Army. She moved to the United States to study, living with her aunt at 13. In several of her old interviews, she mentioned about facing racial issues due to her skin tone in the US. She once said, "I was a gawky kid, had low self-esteem, came from a modest middle-class background, had white marks on my legs. But I was damn hard working. Today, my legs sell 12 brands."
After Priyanka returned to India, she completed her senior year of her high-school education at the Army Public School in Bareilly. This was followed by winning Miss World 2000 pageant.
Her made her acting debut in Tamil film Thamizhan (2002), followed by her Bollywood debut in The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). She was seen in Andaaz (2003), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) and romantic thriller Aitraaz which earned her name and fame.
Some of her ventures include Krrish and Don, followed by starring in sequels like Krrish 3 (2013) and Don 2 (2011). Fashion (2008), Kaminey (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Barfi! (2012), Mary Kom (2014), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), and Bajirao Mastani (2015).
She released her first single 'In My City' (2012) debuted in the US featuring rapper will.i.am. In 2013, she came out with her second single 'Exotic featuring American rapper Pitbull, along with its music video.
She is India's highest-paid actress and holds several awards and accolades to her credit. Priyanka was honoured with two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. In 2016, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri.
She entered international space with thriller series Quantico in 2015. Some of her Hollywood ventures include Baywatch (2017), Isn't It Romantic (2019), The White Tiger (2021), and The Matrix Resurrections (2021), and Citadel (2023–present).
Priyanka Chopra dated musician-actor Nick Jonas briefly before tying the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, as per Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.
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