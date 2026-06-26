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Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper'

Quote of the day: Priyanka Chopra dated musician-actor Nick Jonas briefly before tying the knot in December 2018 at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, as per Hindu and Christian ceremonies.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Priyanka Chopra: 'Don't try to squeeze into a glass slipper'
Image Credit: Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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