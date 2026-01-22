Quote of The Day By Rabindranath Tagore: 'Let Me Not Pray To Be...'

Quote Of The Day: The legendary poet, writer, playwright, composer of the Bengal Renaissance period- Rabindranath Tagore is the author of the famous and magical poetry 'Gitanjali'. In 1913, he became the 4th non-European to win a Nobel Prize in any category and also the first lyricist and non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

“Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers,

but to be fearless in facing them.

Let me not beg for the stilling of my pain, but

for the heart to conquer it.”

The legendary poet and writer penned these lines in 'Collected Poems and Plays of Rabindranath Tagore'

Meaning of the lines:

The inspirational quotation by Tagore clearly emphasizes on the fact that how one must not pray to god only get a protection from any danger rather it should be done so that human can face any adversity with a fearless attitude and overcome it. Having courage is supreme and the will to conquer all extremities comes with a strong belief.

About Rabindranath Tagore

Tagore was known by the sobriquets Gurudev, Kobiguru, and Biswokobi. He has written the national anthems of India and Bangladesh. He was instrumental in reshaping the Bengali literature and music as well as Indian art with Contextual Modernism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

He started writing poetry at the age of 8 and by 16 released his first substantial poems under the pseudonym Bhānusiṃha. However, it was seized upon by literary authorities as long-lost classics.

As an exponent of the Bengal Renaissance, Tagore's legacy also endures in his founding of Visva-Bharati University.