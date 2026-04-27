Quote of the day by Raghu Rai: 'Skills are never taught, they are.....'

Veteran Indian photojournalist Raghu Rai, widely regarded as one of the pioneers of photography in the country, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83 after a two-year battle with cancer. Known for capturing some of the most defining visual records of modern India, Rai leaves behind a powerful legacy in global photojournalism.

Quote of the day

“Skills are never taught, they are acquired. I can give you a camera, but can’t feed your vision.”

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Meaning of this quote

This quote tells us the difference between being taught something and truly developing a skill. A person might show you how it works, yet mastery appears later through trying, stumbling and adjusting.

Raghu Rai suggests that knowledge handed down only goes so far. What grows is shaped by repetition, with errors corrected over time. Understanding deepens when effort becomes routine. Skill forms not from words but from hours spent working at it. Each mistake adds weight, and progress often hides in what feels like going nowhere.

Out of lived moments and feelings, it forms. It is not something passed hand to hand like lessons in a classroom. From within, it slowly grows. How someone sees, frames and makes sense of the world is what defines their vision.

Also Read: Meet Raghu Rai: Man who photographed India's soul, passes away at 83

Who was Raghu Rai

Raghu Rai was born on December 18, 1942, in Jhang, now part of Pakistan. His photography journey started in the mid-1960s. He later joined The Statesman in Delhi as a staff photographer.

Later, in 1976, Rai left his newspaper job to pursue freelance photography. His talent soon attracted international recognition, and he became Director of Photography at India Today from 1982 to 1992. He also served as a jury member for World Press Photo between 1990 and 1997.

Rai was mentored by Henri Cartier-Bresson, who recognised his work and recommended him for Magnum Photos in 1977. Magnum is one of the most prestigious photography collectives in the world.

Raghu Rai’s work is often described as a visual record of India’s history. The late photojournalist captured events such as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and portraits of personalities including Mother Teresa and Indira Gandhi.

Also Read: 'Had extraordinary sensitivity': PM Narendra Modi mourns as India loses legendary lensman Raghu Rai

Books and Major Works

He authored several acclaimed photography books lik Raghu Rai’s India: Reflections in Colour and Reflections in Black and White.

Awards and Recognition

Rai received the Padma Shri in 1972 for his work during the Bangladesh Liberation War. He was named Photographer of the Year in the United States in 1992. In 2017, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and in 2019, he was honoured with the Académie des Beaux-Arts Photography Award.