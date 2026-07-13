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Quote of the day by Rajkummar Rao, 'If you change nothing...'

This reflection highlights the necessity of personal initiative and breaking familiar patterns, emphasising that meaningful growth and transformation can only happen when one actively chooses to change their habits and actions.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Quote of the day by Rajkummar Rao, 'If you change nothing...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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