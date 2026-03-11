Quote of the day by Ramanuja: 'Brahman is bliss... the form of'

Quote of the day: Famous Indian philosopher and social reformer, Ramanuja or Ramanujacharya was an important exponent of the Sri Vaishnavism tradition in Hinduism. Ramanujacharya advocated the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) by propagating for universal brotherhood and social equality. Let's try to decode this quote of his on Brahman (highest self).

'Brahman is bliss... the form of cognition as joy is determined by its object' - Ramanujacharya

Meaning of the quote

Ramanuja in Śrī Bhāṣya says that the supreme bliss mentioned in the Upanishads belongs to the highest Self (Brahman), which is of an unmixed, blissful nature, unlike the limited happiness of individual souls. He believes that Brahman is Saguna (with attributes)and omnipotent.

Ramanucharya propagated that through true devotion to the Lord (Vishnu), a soul can attain moksha or liberation.

Who was Ramanuja?

Ramanuja - a pioneer Indian philosopher, guru and social reformer himself penned texts, such as Sanskrit bhāsyas on the Brahma Sutras and the Bhagavad Gita. His philosophical foundations for devotional practice were influential in the Bhakti movement.

Ramanuja is famous as the chief proponent of Vishishtadvaita school of Vedānta. It is believed that his disciples most likely authors texts including Shatyayaniya Upanishad. He believed in the epistemic and soteriological importance of bhakti, or the devotion to a personal God as a means to spiritual liberation. He was a believer and follower of Lord Vishnu.

His guru was Yādava Prakāśa, who belonged to the Advaita Vedānta tradition. But there were disagreements between the two. Sri Vaishnava tradition holds that Ramanuja disagreed with his guru and the non-dualistic Advaita Vedānta, and instead followed in the footsteps of Tamil Alvārs tradition, the scholars Nāthamuni and Yamunāchārya.

Ramanujan's Teachings & Beliefs

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, Ramanujan became a priest at the Varadharāja Perumal temple at Kānchipuram. He taught moksha is to be achieved not with metaphysical, nirguna Brahman, but with the help of personal god and saguna Vishnu.

Ramanuja's liberal views also led to the reorganization of rituals in Srirangam and the involvement of non-Brahmin people in the Vaishnava worship.

The Sri Vaisnava tradition attributes 9 Sanskrit texts to Ramanuja – Vedarthasamgraha, Sri Bhashya, Bhagavad Gita Bhashya, and the minor works titled Vedantadipa, Vedantasara, Gadya Trayam (which is a compilation of three texts called the Sharanagati Gadyam, Sriranga Gadyam, and the Vaikuntha Gadyam), and the Nitya Grantham respectively.